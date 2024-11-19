Farmers Alley Theatre Offers Fresh Take on "A Christmas Carol"

Farmers Alley Theatre in Kalamazoo is preparing to unveil a unique adaptation of A Christmas Carol, bringing Patrick Barlow's version for five actors to stage. In an interview with Cara Lieurance, director Chris Ramirez, actor Mark Jaynes, and Farmers Alley Theatre artistic director Jeremy Koch say they can promise an inventive retelling of Charles Dickens' classic story with a blend of good cheer, ghostly apparitions, and a deeper exploration of Scrooge’s character.

Unlike traditional adaptations, this version uses just five performers to portray a full array of characters from Charles Dicken's classic novel. Jaynes takes on the central role of Scrooge, while the remaining cast members shift seamlessly between multiple roles. Director Chris Ramirez says has reimagined the Farmers Alley Theatre space as a Victorian-era proscenium. A ghost light, central to theatrical tradition, plays a pivotal role in setting the stage, underlining the story's supernatural and theatrical themes.

For Mark Jaynes, a Western Michigan University alumnus with a background in contemporary and groundbreaking theater, stepping into the role of Scrooge has been both a new challenge and a homecoming. He says that as the four other actors whirl around him covering dozens of roles, they also ground him with strong support as his character's sometimes painful journey progresses. Director Chris Ramirez says the story stays true to the touching and timely themes of redemption, healing, and emotional openness.

Tickets and more details are available at the Farmers Alley Theatre website. The show opens Thursday, Nov 21.

