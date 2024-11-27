Rodgers & Hammerstein's "Cinderella" comes to the Kalamazoo Civic for the holidays

Deborah Mitchell A scene from "Cinderella" at the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

The Kalamazoo Civic Theatre is bringing a Broadway-style adaptation of

Deborah Mitchell A scene from "Cinderella" at the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella to the stage this holiday season, a beloved classic opening November 29th and running through December 22nd. Cara Lieurance welcomes director Anthony Hamilton, music director Marie Kerstetter and actor Ben Zylman to the studio to talk about it.

Artistic Director Anthony Hamilton says this production is the 2013 Broadway version of Cinderella, a reimagining of the original television musical with added humor, updated characters, and lush musical arrangements. Music Director Marie Kerstetter, a veteran of countless Civic productions, is music-directing the show for the first time, surprisingly. She remembers wearing out the album as a child.

For Ben Zylman, it's the first time he's taken an acting role since 2017, although his involvement at the Civic has continued in other ways, notably as director of The Sound of Music in 2023. Hamilton and Zylman emphasize the community-driven spirit of the Civic, where workshops prepare actors for auditions, and inclusivity encourages newcomers to step into the spotlight. With a cast of nearly 30, an orchestra of 12 and a creative team dedicated to every detail—including choreography by Sarah Sherman and costumes by Elaine Kaufman—they promise a memorable production.

Tickets and more information are available at the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre website.

