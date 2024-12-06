A holiday homecoming for Hannah Elless and the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra

The Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra is gearing up for a festive holiday concert at 7:30 PM Saturday, Dec 7 at Chenery Auditorium.

The concert will feature a unique blend of classical and music theater highlights, with guest vocalists Hannah Ellis and Josh Young taking the stage. Ellis, a Kalamazoo native, is thrilled to be performing alongside the KSO and the Kalamazoo Children's Chorus. In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, she says she spent her formative years singing with the KCC before becoming a professional actor and singer. She originated a role in "Bright Star" on Broadway in 2012.

The guest artist leading the concert is William Waldrop, a conductor with a background in storied Broadway musicals, including Phantom of the Opera. He was in the pit on the last night of the musical's historic Broadway run, saying "We were all very emotional. And we had to just do what we do every night. And you could feel the orchestra just rallying

in such a special way on the stage." Waldrop will conduct his hand-picked selection of holiday favorites, including "Sleigh Ride," a unique Klezmer arrangement of "The Nutcracker," and other surprises.

At 6:30 pm, pre-show entertainment, includes a photo booth, holiday treats, and the opportunity to meet Santa Claus. For tickets and more information, visit the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra website.

