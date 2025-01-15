© 2025 WMUK
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Kalamazoo Civic presents a personal story, "Well, " by K-College grad Lisa Kron

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published January 15, 2025 at 1:16 PM EST
Mother and daughter in tense communication
Deborah Mitchell
Laura VanOrman and Courtney Stewart in "Well" at the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

David Mahon says he was immediately drawn to Lisa Kron’s “Well” when he first read it as part of a playreading committee at the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre. It stood out for its personal story featuring the playwright herself as a main character, along with a character playing her real-life mother Ann. It is a play that asks questions about what being well or unwell really means, Mahon tells Cara Lieurance. Their conversation covers the actors and production crew, Kron’s innovative storytelling, and Mahon’s own background as an actor and director.

Well runs from Jan 17 - 26 at the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre’s Carver Studio. For tickets and more information, visit the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre’s website.

Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
