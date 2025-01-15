Kalamazoo Civic presents a personal story, "Well, " by K-College grad Lisa Kron

David Mahon says he was immediately drawn to Lisa Kron’s “Well” when he first read it as part of a playreading committee at the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre. It stood out for its personal story featuring the playwright herself as a main character, along with a character playing her real-life mother Ann. It is a play that asks questions about what being well or unwell really means, Mahon tells Cara Lieurance. Their conversation covers the actors and production crew, Kron’s innovative storytelling, and Mahon’s own background as an actor and director.

Well runs from Jan 17 - 26 at the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre’s Carver Studio. For tickets and more information, visit the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre’s website.