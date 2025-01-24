Aaron James Wright releases second solo album

Aaron James Wright will play The Clover Room on Saturday, Feb 1 at 7 pm to mark the release of his second solo album. He joins Cara Lieurance to share four new songs and talk about the kind of music he writes and the friends he worked with on the new project. Longtime collaborator Mike Roche of Broadside Productions helped him produce a new collection of songs with a stripped-down style that closely matches his solo act.

"I've been writing songs for 30 years now," says Wright. "I had about 36 tunes that I demoed and ended up whittling it down to the 12 that are on the album here." They listen to "Internet Blues," featuring dobro playing by Allen Bates, formerly of Sweetcorn, "1,000 Lightening Bugs" with friend Mike Fuerst adding a violin arrangement, "and "Two Bleeding Hearts," a duet with Darcy Wilkin, another longtime friend and musician (and host of WMUK's "Grassroots").

Wright is also a full-time special education teacher at Mattawan Middle School. "I'll bring my guitar in, you know, a couple times a week, and we'll do some tunes with the kids. But there isn't much of a connection [to his solo music career]... Mr. Wright in the classroom is kind of a different dude from Aaron James Wright that goes out and plays."

The new album is available on streaming platforms, and CDs will be available at The Clover Room on Feb. More information on Wright's CD Release show is at The Clover Room website.