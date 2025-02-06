© 2025 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Closings, cancelations and delays
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

"Symphonic Beats" brings together Kalamazoo's hip hop talent and the KSO

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published February 6, 2025 at 3:09 PM EST
Dr. Kandace DC Lavender
courtesy of the artist
Dr. Kandace DC Lavender

At 7:30 pm on Friday, Feb 7 at Kalamazoo Central High School, a pay-what-you-will event will bring together a host of DJs, dancers, rappers, singers, and instrumentalists who will celebrate the art of hip hop in collaboration with the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra. It's a partnership that was built from the ground up over nearly a year. Cara Lieurance talked with organizers Dr. Kandace DC Lavender and DJ Bird Beezy and KSO conductor Julian Kuerti about the one-of-a-kind concert.

Says Lavender, "Right now, we're at a time where we need togetherness. We need community. And so we're just playing our part to do what hip hop already does." For Kuerti, the concert was a blank slate for the orchestra. "I realized very early on that actually, there was no music that we could use for the symphony... And so in the end, I decided I would write and arrange most of the music on the show." He credits cellist and songwriter Jordan Hamilton as a co-arranger. DJ Breezy Bird will spin music from turntables in classic hip hop fashion before the show.

For a list of artists and more, visit the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra website.
Tags
WMUK Culture Let’s Hear ItKalamazoo Symphony OrchestraDr. Kandace DC Lavender
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
See stories by Cara Lieurance