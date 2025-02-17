Kalamazoo Civic brings 1976 Neil Simon gem to stage

courtesy photo Dr. Quincy Thomas, director of “California Suite”

Four separate stories play out in the same set of hotel rooms in Neil Simon’s California Suite, starting Friday, Feb 21 at the Kalamazoo Civic’s Parish Theatre. The production is led by director Dr. Quincy Thomas, who tells Cara Lieurance about how the stories will be set in different decades, remaining true to Simon’s 1976 script, and how the rehearsal process has been unusual because the 10-member cast rehearses in groups of only two or four.

They also talk about Neil Simon’s greater impact on American culture: “He wrote The Odd Couple!”, says Thomas, citing his crossover from live theater to Hollywood films.

California Suite runs through Mar 2. For tickets and more information, visit the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre website.