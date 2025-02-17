© 2025 WMUK
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Kalamazoo Civic brings 1976 Neil Simon gem to stage

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published February 17, 2025 at 9:33 AM EST
Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
Dr. Quincy Thomas, director of “California Suite”
courtesy photo
Dr. Quincy Thomas, director of “California Suite”

Four separate stories play out in the same set of hotel rooms in Neil Simon’s California Suite, starting Friday, Feb 21 at the Kalamazoo Civic’s Parish Theatre. The production is led by director Dr. Quincy Thomas, who tells Cara Lieurance about how the stories will be set in different decades, remaining true to Simon’s 1976 script, and how the rehearsal process has been unusual because the 10-member cast rehearses in groups of only two or four.

They also talk about Neil Simon’s greater impact on American culture: “He wrote The Odd Couple!”, says Thomas, citing his crossover from live theater to Hollywood films.

California Suite runs through Mar 2. For tickets and more information, visit the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre website.

Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
