Album release: Lost in the Shadows

"Each recording I do, I write a specific book of music for those musicians and for that project," saxophonist Andrew Rathbun tells Cara Lieurance. For his new album Lost in the Shadows (Steeplechase, 2025) he says "I decided to take a little break from the piano and write for the guitar... I really enjoy writing for the guitar because it's limiting. You can't write big, thick, eight, 10 note chords. So sometimes when you introduce a limitation, it actually takes you to a new place in your writing." Along with Rathbun, the musicians are longtime friends Nate Radley, guitar, Jay Anderson, bass and Billy Drummond, drums.

Rathbun talks about qualities he admires in the other players, and also discussed his long-standing relationship with SteepleChase Records and its founder, Nils Winther. The album includes original compositions by Rathbun and selected covers. They listen to "Hopscotch" by Joe Chambers, Rathbun's "Ascent," "I Love Music" by Hale Smith and Wayne Shorter's "Hat Trick."

The official CD release performance for Lost in the Shadows will be held on Wednesday, February 19th, at 7:30 PM in the Dalton Center Recital Hall at Western Michigan University. A pre-concert introduction will begin at 7 PM. The performance will feature Rathbun, Radley, Anderson, and drummer Jay Sawyer.

