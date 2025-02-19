© 2025 WMUK
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Anat Cohen on Fontana concert: "Magic needs to happen"

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published February 19, 2025 at 1:14 PM EST
Anat Cohen and members of Quartethino

Shervin Lainez
Anat Cohen and members of Quartethino

“You don’t want to just call it a jazz concert. Her influences are certainly jazz. She’s known as one of the world’s great jazz clarinetists, but her music has lots of classical elements, folk elements,” says Brad Wong, director of Fontana Chamber Arts about musician Anat Cohen, who brings her group Quartetinho to Kalamazoo on Friday, Feb 21 at 7:30 pm for a performance in the Dalton Center Recital Hall at Western Michigan University.

A conversation with Brad Wong including an interview with Anat Cohen

Quartetinho is composed of multi-instrumentalists, a soundscape that includes vibraphone, percussion, piano, accordion, bass and seven-string guitar, and leader Anat Cohen on clarinet and bass clarinet. She says their set “can go from classical music, we can go from the Antonin Dvorak to Thelonius Monk to traditional Brazilian, to original music. So it’s quite a journey.”

Following the performance, attendees can meet the artists at a reception in the lobby. Tickets and further details about the concert and upcoming events can be found at the Fontana website.

 
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
