Anat Cohen on Fontana concert: "Magic needs to happen"

“You don’t want to just call it a jazz concert. Her influences are certainly jazz. She’s known as one of the world’s great jazz clarinetists, but her music has lots of classical elements, folk elements,” says Brad Wong, director of Fontana Chamber Arts about musician Anat Cohen, who brings her group Quartetinho to Kalamazoo on Friday, Feb 21 at 7:30 pm for a performance in the Dalton Center Recital Hall at Western Michigan University.

A conversation with Brad Wong including an interview with Anat Cohen Listen • 38:46

Quartetinho is composed of multi-instrumentalists, a soundscape that includes vibraphone, percussion, piano, accordion, bass and seven-string guitar, and leader Anat Cohen on clarinet and bass clarinet. She says their set “can go from classical music, we can go from the Antonin Dvorak to Thelonius Monk to traditional Brazilian, to original music. So it’s quite a journey.”

Following the performance, attendees can meet the artists at a reception in the lobby.