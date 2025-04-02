Heartwarming comedy "A Jukebox for the Algonquin" coming to Farmers Alley Theatre

Actor Paul Stroili, a resident member of the Purple Rose Theatre Company, is returning to Farmers Alley Theatre as a playwright/director to stage A Jukebox for the Algonquin, opening April 3. He joined Cara Lieurance for a conversation about his original play along with actor Elizabeth Terrel (Annie) and Farmers Alley Theatre artistic and managing director Jeremy Koch.

Koch shared his personal experience watching the play, recalling, "When I saw it at its world premiere at the Purple Rose Theatre in Chelsea, along with our production manager, Kathy Mulay, she and I just laughed our heads off, and we laughed so hard we cried."

Paul Stroili says his playwriting approach focuses on the audience experience. "I really do think in terms of what the evening is going to be rather than what the play is going to be." For A Jukebox for the Algonquin, he drew inspiration from an early job working at a senior living facility. "I just fell in love with the people there. They were fascinating, they were vital, they were not old people, they were just people who had lived longer, and there's a difference."

The play tells the story of residents who embark on a mission to acquire a classic Wurlitzer 1015 jukebox. "They're tired of looking at the fish tank," Stroili explained. Elizabeth Terrel, who plays Annie in the production, expressed her enthusiasm for the play, saying, "I can unabashedly say that this is my favorite play. I'm a fan." She's also a fan of performing in the round, saying this style offers a "communal experience."

Farmers Alley Theatre will present A Jukebox for the Algonquin through April 20. For tickets and more information visit the theater's website.