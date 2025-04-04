© 2025 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra to celebrate Gershwin

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published April 4, 2025 at 12:47 PM EDT
George Gershwin's signature
Wikimedia Commons
George Gershwin's signature

Expect “lots of swing and sophistication," says Cosette Justo Valdés about her all-Gershwin program with the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra, set for 7:30 pm on Saturday, Apr 5 at Chenery Auditorium, featuring the original jazz-band setting of Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue, featuring fellow Cuban-born musician Aldo López-Gavilán. Vocalist Mikaela Bennett will join the orchestra to perform Gershwin songs originally arranged for Ella Fitzgerald, and KSO principal flutist Yukie Ota will be featured in an arrangement of his Three Preludes.

Justo Valdés is very familiar with the history behind Gershwin’s music and the different worlds in which he lived. She emphasizes the "crossover" nature of Gershwin's work, particularly "Rhapsody in Blue," the first jazz-classical concerto ever written – and in less than 6 weeks. She says Aldo López-Gavilán, a friend and multi-genre artist, is the perfect pianist for this occasion.

Tickets and more information are available at the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra website.
Tags
WMUK Culture Let’s Hear ItKalamazoo Symphony Orchestra
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
See stories by Cara Lieurance