Fontana presents Lyyra, a supergroup with WMU ties

On Saturday, Apr 12 at 7:30 pm, the Fontana series continues with a performance by Lyyra, a newly-established 6-person ensemble of women’s voices grown from the success of the renowned international vocal ensemble VOCES8. They come from classical, jazz, pop, folk and operatic backgrounds, unified by new arrangements tailored to their blend of voices. Fontana executive director Brad Wong and production assistant Tina Gorter join Cara Lieurance to preview the concert and detail some of the ways the group has strong connections to Western Michigan University.

Lieurance also talks with Lyyra’s alto, Cecille Elliott, about her time as an undergraduate in WMU’s School of Music, and what makes Lyyra special.

For tickets an more information, visit the Fontana website.