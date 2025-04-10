© 2025 WMUK
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Fontana presents Lyyra, a supergroup with WMU ties

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published April 10, 2025 at 8:44 AM EDT
Lyyra (Cecille Elliott is at the far right)
Matthew Johnson Photographer 25
On Saturday, Apr 12 at 7:30 pm, the Fontana series continues with a performance by Lyyra, a newly-established 6-person ensemble of women’s voices grown from the success of the renowned international vocal ensemble VOCES8. They come from classical, jazz, pop, folk and operatic backgrounds, unified by new arrangements tailored to their blend of voices. Fontana executive director Brad Wong and production assistant Tina Gorter join Cara Lieurance to preview the concert and detail some of the ways the group has strong connections to Western Michigan University.

Lieurance also talks with Lyyra’s alto, Cecille Elliott, about her time as an undergraduate in WMU’s School of Music, and what makes Lyyra special.

For tickets an more information, visit the Fontana website.
WMUK Culture Let’s Hear ItFontana
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
