Concerto competition winners set to play with WMU Symphony

Cara Lieurance talks to the three winners of the Western Michigan University Concerto Competition: bassoonist Ian Christensen, bass trombonist Dustin Moekel, and soprano Emily Barron. They'll perform with the WMU Symphony at 3 pm on Sunday, Apr 13 in the Dalton Center Recital Hall.

Tickets are $15. More information is at the Irving S. Gilmore School of Music website.