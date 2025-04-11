© 2025 WMUK
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Concerto competition winners set to play with WMU Symphony

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published April 11, 2025 at 1:25 PM EDT
Dustin Moekel, Ian Christensen, and Emily Barron
Dustin Moekel, Ian Christensen, and Emily Barron

Cara Lieurance talks to the three winners of the Western Michigan University Concerto Competition: bassoonist Ian Christensen, bass trombonist Dustin Moekel, and soprano Emily Barron. They'll perform with the WMU Symphony at 3 pm on Sunday, Apr 13 in the Dalton Center Recital Hall.

Tickets are $15. More information is at the Irving S. Gilmore School of Music website.
