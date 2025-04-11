Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance
Concerto competition winners set to play with WMU Symphony
Cara Lieurance talks to the three winners of the Western Michigan University Concerto Competition: bassoonist Ian Christensen, bass trombonist Dustin Moekel, and soprano Emily Barron. They'll perform with the WMU Symphony at 3 pm on Sunday, Apr 13 in the Dalton Center Recital Hall.
Tickets are $15. More information is at the Irving S. Gilmore School of Music website.