Kermit Frazier's "Smoldering Fires," a play for young audiences, opens at Face Off Theatre

Kermit Frazier's thought-provoking youth play, Smoldering Fires opens Friday, Apr 11 at the Joliffe Theatre in Kalamazoo’s Epic Center in a production by Face Off Theatre. Originally slated for the 2020 season but canceled due to the pandemic, the play is directed by CharlesCurtis, a Kalamazoo native with acting credits in Chicago and Los Angeles theater and film and a background in dance. Lauren Routledge, who has worked professionally as an actor graduating with an BFA in music theater 5 years ago, is making her debut at Face Off Theatre playing multiple roles. CharlesCurtis, Routledge, and producer and co-founder of Face Off Theatre Marissa Harrington join Cara Lieurance to talk about bringing Frazier’s work to stage.

The story concerns two young friends grappling with their dreams and the harsh realities of their environment. Written for young audiences, it features an intergenerational cast, ages 10 to around 60. Harrington says the reason she includes a play for young people during the season is partly educational. "Our youth shows are like a training ground for our young people... teaching them how to be professional, teaching them stage etiquette in general […] soft skills and some hard skills that we like to incorporate in the process."

Jake Waggoner A scene from "Smoldering Fires" at Face Off Theatre

Harrington praises CharlesCurtis's vision and creativity, especially in navigating the play's non-linear structure and fantastical elements. "You need someone, you know, with a lot of creativity and a lot of vision.”

CharlesCurtis says the characters Corey and Deshauna deal with some heavy things, even at a young age. “The reality is that life is challenging and it has some really tough things that you have to go through, and so Deshawna and Corey get to experience some of those dark things together, not just good.”

Routledge talks about her reasons for taking the roles in Smoldering Fires, saying, “It was an opportunity for me to push myself as a performer and also learn about something. And step outside of what was comfortable to me." She speaks about the challenge of finding empathy for a character with whom she fundamentally disagrees, highlighting the actor's role in telling someone else's story.

Smoldering Fires runs from Apr 11 – 20 and is just over an hour in length. For tickets and more information, visit the Face Off Theatre Company website.

