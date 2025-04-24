© 2025 WMUK
Kalamazoo Concert Band to feature Youth Competition winner and an operatic tenor in season finale

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published April 24, 2025 at 11:05 AM EDT
The Kalamazoo Concert Band's 2025 Youth Soloist Competition winner is Leo Egan, an oboist and composer who also won the Kalamazoo Junior Symphony Orchestra's Concerto Competition in 2024. They will join the Kalamazoo Concert Band as the featured soloist on Saturday, Apr 26 at 7:30 pm in Chenery Auditorium in a program highlighting great moments in opera. Timothy Stoddard, a guest artist tenor from Pittsburgh, will also be featured in selections from Turandot and West Side Story. Dr. Tom Evans is the music director of the KCB. He joins Cara Lieurance to talk about putting together this season-ending concert.

The concert is a free, family-friendly event. More information is at the Kalamazoo Concert Band website.
Cara Lieurance
