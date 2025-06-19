© 2025 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

The Kalamazoo Symphony summer includes "Patriotic Pops" Jul 3

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published June 19, 2025 at 2:16 PM EDT
A view from the Bronson bandshell of the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra in performance
Mark Bugnaski
A view from the Bronson bandshell of the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra in performance

Sydney Schless, the vice president of marketing for the Kalamazoo Symphony, recently spoke to Cara Lieurance about summer concerts and what's coming in the 2025-26 season. They also welcomed guest conductor Matthew Aubin, who joined members of the KSO Wednesday night for a concert at Bell's Eccentric Café.

More information on a variety of concerts from the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra is at their website.
Tags
WMUK Culture Let’s Hear ItKalamazoo Symphony Orchestra
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
See stories by Cara Lieurance