Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance
The Kalamazoo Symphony summer includes "Patriotic Pops" Jul 3
Sydney Schless, the vice president of marketing for the Kalamazoo Symphony, recently spoke to Cara Lieurance about summer concerts and what's coming in the 2025-26 season. They also welcomed guest conductor Matthew Aubin, who joined members of the KSO Wednesday night for a concert at Bell's Eccentric Café.
More information on a variety of concerts from the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra is at their website.