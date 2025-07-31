© 2025 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Hannah Eakin Takes the Stage as Eliza Doolittle in Barn Theatre's "My Fair Lady"

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published July 31, 2025 at 2:42 PM EDT
Actress Hannah Eik
Courtesy of the artist
Actress Hannah Eakin

New York City-based actress Hannah Eakin is returning to the Barn Theatre to play the role of Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady, Aug 5 – 17. She joins Cara Lieurance to talk about the beloved musical and what makes it “near perfect.” It’s directed by guest director Mychelle Hopkins and also stars Eric Parker as Professor Henry Higgins.

Beyond her stage work, Eakin talks about her pursuits as a screenwriter and composer. She recently completed "The Poet's Daughter," a film project she wrote inspired by Sylvia Plath's journals, and is currently on a musical adaptation of "Jane Eyre" after receiving a grant from the New York State Council on the Arts.

Performances are Tuesday through Sunday. Tickets are available at BarnTheatreSchool.org.

 
Tags
WMUK Culture Let’s Hear ItBarn Theatre
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
See stories by Cara Lieurance