Hannah Eakin Takes the Stage as Eliza Doolittle in Barn Theatre's "My Fair Lady"

New York City-based actress Hannah Eakin is returning to the Barn Theatre to play the role of Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady, Aug 5 – 17. She joins Cara Lieurance to talk about the beloved musical and what makes it “near perfect.” It’s directed by guest director Mychelle Hopkins and also stars Eric Parker as Professor Henry Higgins.

Beyond her stage work, Eakin talks about her pursuits as a screenwriter and composer. She recently completed "The Poet's Daughter," a film project she wrote inspired by Sylvia Plath's journals, and is currently on a musical adaptation of "Jane Eyre" after receiving a grant from the New York State Council on the Arts.

Performances are Tuesday through Sunday. Tickets are available at BarnTheatreSchool.org.