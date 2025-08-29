New historical drama "Our American Assassin" Opens at Barn Theatre

The Barn Theatre will close its season with an original play by Brendan Ragotzy called "Our American Assassin," running Sep 2-7. The historical drama focuses on one of America's most pivotal moments - the assassination of President Lincoln on Good Friday, 1865. Brendan and actor Luke Ragotzy, who plays assassin John Wilkes Booth, join Cara Lieurance for a conversation about the new work.

"It really focuses on that night. And then the 12-day manhunt after the fact," explains Brendan Ragotzy. The play also explores the broader conspiracy, including the resolution with other conspirators involved in the plot.

"Dad actually gave me a really great analogy for prepping for this role — it's essentially like if Tom Cruise had bumped off a president. That's the level of stardom that this actor had at the time," Luke Ragotzy says of Booth's celebrity status. "John Wilkes Booth was from a very, very prevalent acting family," says Brendan Ragotzy. Booth's father, Junius Brutus Booth, "was considered to be the finest Shakespearean actor of his time," and John Wilkes himself was earning "$20 grand a year" during the Civil War - making him extraordinarily wealthy for the time.

Tickets for the limited run of "Our American Assassin" are available at the Barn Theatre website.

