LuFuki and Divine Providence intend to "connect hearts" at the Connecting Chords Fest

A unique blend of spirituality and sound will be featured at the Connecting Chords Music Festival when LuFuki and Divine Providence perform for the first time in Kalamazoo.

Bandleader/composer LuFuki and musician/manager Tzeen Ayub talk to Cara Lieurance about the group's blend of influences, which they describe as an Afro-Spirit Jazz Collective which fuses genres "with the intention of connecting hearts in order to promote unity, freedom, and social action." LuFuki explains: "I always consider music as a spiritual practice. So this is one of manifestations of what I practice and what I believe in and present it through sound."

Divine Providence, LuFuki's longest-running project, emphasizes improvisation as a core element. "There would be no two performances, life performances that would be the same," LuFuki says, comparing the experience to Michael Jordan's description of being "in the zone."

The Detroit-based musician credits the city's rich musical heritage for shaping his artistry. "Detroit is one of the main jazz centers in the world," he notes, having learned from local legends like Wendell Harris and Mike Moffard.

LuFuki's background as a follower of Naqshbandi Sufi teacher Shaykh Muhammad Hisham Kabbani deeply influences his work. This spiritual foundation led him to create an accompanying art exhibit exploring Islam's influence on jazz from post-World War II to present day, featuring artists like John Coltrane, Art Blakey, Yusef Lateef, and Detroit native Dorothy Ashby.

The exhibit runs October 21-24, with a lecture on October 22 at 4:15 p.m. LuFuki advises concert-goers to "come with an open heart" for what he promises will be "a sonic journey."

More information is at connectingchordsfestival.com.

