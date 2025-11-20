WMU Bands to share concert at Miller Auditorium

The University Symphonic Band and Western Michigan University Wind Symphony join forces this Sunday at 3 p.m. at Miller Auditorium for a collaborative concert featuring a wide range of palettes and contexts, as the conductors explain in an interview with Cara Lieurance.

Dr. Trey Harris, director of the Symphonic Band, programmed an opening half that introduces listeners to contrasting instrumental sections. The program opens with Andrew Blair's "Anti-Fanfare," a woodwind reimagining of the traditional brass fanfare, followed by Björk's haunting overture from the film "Dancer in the Dark," arranged for brass by Vince Mendoza. The ensemble performs Frank Erickson's "Air for Band" without a conductor—a deliberate teaching choice that requires ensemble communication. The set concludes with Dwayne Mulburn's "American Hymn Song Suite" and Frank Tichelli's "Wild Nights," conducted by graduate student Jairo Cabrera.

Dr. Scott Boerma directs the Wind Symphony's second half, beginning with Paul Hindemith's "Symphonic Metamorphosis" march, conducted by graduate assistant Anthony Berardi. The program features Percy Grainger's "Hillsong No. 2" and "Handel in the Strand," alongside Kevin Charoensri's recent composition "Rising Light"—originally commissioned for a U.S. Marine Band concert that was controversially canceled. The Wind Symphony also premieres a new clarinet concerto by Amanda Harburg, featuring faculty clarinetist Ellen Breakfield-Glick, and closes with Dennis Llinás's energetic "Un Cafecito."

Tickets are available online or at the door.

