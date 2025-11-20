© 2025 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

WMU Bands to share concert at Miller Auditorium

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published November 20, 2025 at 3:14 PM EST
Conductor Trey Harris
Irving S. Gilmore School of Music
Conductor Trey Harris

The University Symphonic Band and Western Michigan University Wind Symphony join forces this Sunday at 3 p.m. at Miller Auditorium for a collaborative concert featuring a wide range of palettes and contexts, as the conductors explain in an interview with Cara Lieurance.

Dr. Trey Harris, director of the Symphonic Band, programmed an opening half that introduces listeners to contrasting instrumental sections. The program opens with Andrew Blair's "Anti-Fanfare," a woodwind reimagining of the traditional brass fanfare, followed by Björk's haunting overture from the film "Dancer in the Dark," arranged for brass by Vince Mendoza. The ensemble performs Frank Erickson's "Air for Band" without a conductor—a deliberate teaching choice that requires ensemble communication. The set concludes with Dwayne Mulburn's "American Hymn Song Suite" and Frank Tichelli's "Wild Nights," conducted by graduate student Jairo Cabrera.

Dr. Scott Boerma directs the Wind Symphony's second half, beginning with Paul Hindemith's "Symphonic Metamorphosis" march, conducted by graduate assistant Anthony Berardi. The program features Percy Grainger's "Hillsong No. 2" and "Handel in the Strand," alongside Kevin Charoensri's recent composition "Rising Light"—originally commissioned for a U.S. Marine Band concert that was controversially canceled. The Wind Symphony also premieres a new clarinet concerto by Amanda Harburg, featuring faculty clarinetist Ellen Breakfield-Glick, and closes with Dennis Llinás's energetic "Un Cafecito."

Tickets are available online or at the door.

This interview was summarized by Claude AI and edited by the author.
Tags
WMUK Culture Let’s Hear ItScott BoermaTrey Harris
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
See stories by Cara Lieurance