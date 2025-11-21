Youthful energy permeates Kalamazoo Symphony, Ballet Arts Ensemble's lavish "Nutcracker"

Two special, full-length performances of Tchaikovsky's beloved Nutcracker ballet are set for 2 and 7 pm on Saturday, Nov 22 at Miller Auditorium, featuring the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra, Ballet Arts Ensemble, and the Kalamazoo Children's Chorus. Cara Lieurance spoke with guest conductor Dr. Katherine ("Kiki") Kilburn and Ballet Arts Ensemble artistic director Betty Kondo about bringing the classic ballet to life.

Kilburn says she's enjoying her reunion with the symphony musicians. "I had several moments while I was conducting where I was really feeling that sort of childlike wonder and joy," she says , describing the magic of orchestrating dancers, a Christmas tree, presents, and the triumph of good over evil. The youthful cast of roughly 100 young performers, ranging from dancers just seven years old to professional adults, brings an infectious energy to everyone.

Betty Kondo, artistic director of Ballet Arts Ensemble, led her 19 company members through intensive rehearsals beginning in September. Her choreography is a tailored blend that honors Petipa's original steps from 1892 and that developed by her predecessor Cathleen Huling.

Performances are tomorrow at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Miller Auditorium. Tickets start at $25 and are available at Kalamazoosymphony.com.

This interview was summarized by Claude AI and edited by the author.

