‘Mahalia’ returns as Face Off Theatre marks 10th anniversary with two-city run

Face Off Theater Company celebrates its 10th anniversary with a revival of Mahalia, a gospel musical chronicling the life of legendary singer and civil rights activist Mahalia Jackson. The production opens December 5 at Galilee Baptist Church in Kalamazoo, with a second weekend at First Salem Missionary Baptist Church in Battle Creek.

Cara Lieurance Jessica Ivey, Isabella Miller and Arizsia Staton

Director Arizsia Staton explains the show is part of Face Off Theatre's celebratory season, revisiting productions from their decade-long existence. "It was a part of that track and it is joyous and hopeful," she says of the decision to bring back the musical.

The production features Jessica Ivey as young Mahalia and Brenda Earvin as the adult singer, with Isabella Miller playing multiple roles including Mahalia's pianist and best friend Mildred. The show includes live musicians and traces Jackson's journey from her New Orleans upbringing through her rise as a gospel star who refused to sing secular music despite the era's rock and roll revolution.

Ivey, who also serves as music director, emphasizes Jackson's significance beyond music. The singer was a major financial supporter of the civil rights movement, contributing to legal fees and giving money directly to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. "She's not only the soundtrack of that era but she gave significant live performances without collecting money," Ivey says.

The production faces unique staging challenges with two different venues—one space over 50 feet wide, the other 50 feet deep. Staton addresses this with minimal set design, projections, and blocking adjustments between locations.

Tickets are available at faceofftheatre.com. The show runs December 5-8 at Galilee Baptist Church and December 12-15 at First Salem Missionary Baptist Church in Battle Creek.

