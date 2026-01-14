Two enduring top local bands to share Bell's stage

Two of Kalamazoo's most storied bands are teaming up for a special show Saturday, Jan 16 at Bell's Eccentric Cafe, bringing together decades of collaborative history and original music.

The Corn Fed Girls, followed by The Red Sea Pedestrians take the stage starting at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 7. Advance tickets are $20 in advance at the Bell's website, or $22 at the door.

The collaboration between these groups runs deep. "We actually played our first show opening for the Corn Fed Girls," says Ian Gorman of The Red Sea Pedestrians during an interview with Cara Lieurance. Various members have even played in both bands over the years.

The Corn Fed Girls, founded by WMUK Grassroots host Darcy Wilkin, draws from Americana styles, although "we're not bound by any kind of tradition," says John Campos. He says their set — a mix of new and past material — will feature Jay Gavan on electric guitar.

The Red Sea Pedestrians started as a neo-Klezmer band but have evolved into something more experimental. "We're very electric now, with a lot of psychedelic, experimental effects," Gorman says. The band still features clarinet and violin prominently while incorporating modern production techniques.

Both musicians also work as audio engineers—Gorman owns La Luna Sound and Recording, while Campos directs Western Sound Studios at Western Michigan University. Red Sea Pedestrians are starting work on their next album in March at La Luna.

The groups have collaborated on ambitious tribute projects over the years, including full performances of the Beatles' Abbey Road and Sergeant Pepper's albums. "The rehearsals were just a joy," Campos recalls. "We'd love that music, and putting it together was something I looked forward to."

Saturday's show promises multiple singers, songwriters, and styles from both bands, showcasing the rich musical heritage they're building in Kalamazoo.

The interview was summarized by Claude AI and edited by the author.

