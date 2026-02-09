Artist who draws from classical, jazz, Asian and Jewish traditions will play Fontana series

“I like that aspect about jazz. You know, really just knowing your roles and switching roles and it's democracy, you know, but with responsibility."

Meg Okura, whose music encircles classical, jazz, and traditional fiddle styles, is bringing a trio to perform at 7:30 pm on Sunday, Feb 22 in the Dalton Center Recital Hall at Western Michigan University, in a Fontana series appearance. She spoke with Cara Lieurance for a preview.

The concert coincides with with the February 20 release of Okura’s 7th album, “Isaiah.” For the Fontana concert, Okura performs with pianist Yotam Ishay and percussionist Ronen Itzik, featuring music from the new album alongside pieces from her duo recording “Lingering.”

Okura's musical journey began at age four studying classical violin and piano at Toho School in Japan. After graduating from Juilliard, she found inspiration in Detroit native Regina Carter, a renowned jazz violinist. "I really wanted to basically become her," Okura recalls, adding that she eventually had to "find my own voice."

That voice blends jazz improvisation, classical composition, and Asian musical traditions. Okura plays both traditional violin and the erhu, a Chinese two-string instrument. The Pan Asian Chamber Jazz Ensemble she founded 20 years ago grew from advice she received from composer John Zorn, to stop self-recording and "play with real human beings."

The ensemble has since evolved from a quintet into a ten-piece group that has performed at venues from Birdland to international festivals. Okura has also received commissions for larger works, including a 68-piece symphonic jazz orchestra piece that premiered in Los Angeles.

The February 22 concert promises spontaneous improvisation alongside written compositions, including Okura's jazz arrangement of the Japanese traditional piece "Kōjō no Tsuki" (Moon Over Ruined Castle). Without a bass player, the trio gains harmonic flexibility and intimacy suited to the chamber music setting.

For tickets and more information, visit fontanamusic.org.

The interview was summarized by Claude AI and edited by the author.