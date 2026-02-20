Kalamazoo Choral Arts will stage "Reimagined" Carmina Burana

"It feels the most true to what Orff was trying to do with a modern set of eyes," says Kalamazoo Choral Arts Music Director Chris Ludwa of the group's upcoming production of Carl Orff's Carmina Burana, performing next Wednesday, Feb 25 at 7:30 p.m. at the Dalton Theater in the Light Fine Arts Center at Kalamazoo College.

Ludwa joined soprano soloist Lisa Buhelos to talk to Cara Lieurance about "Carmina Burana" Reimagined," a theatrical staging three years in the making. The production features full chorus and soloists plus actors, dancers, film projections, lighting, smoke effects, and medieval marginalia imagery projected for audiences throughout the night.

The staging follows a monk who falls asleep reading the 13th-century Bavarian poems that inspired the cantata. His dream drives the narrative: a portrayal of Fortune's fickle wheel, the joys of springtime, rowdy tavern life, and finally the court of love. An actor portrays Fortuna, who dances and conjures the romantic arc between Buhelos's soprano character and the baritone. Local tenor Howard Tejchma appears as the famous roasting-swan aria's hapless protagonist.

Buhelos, who trained at the University of Illinois and has performed with Opera Saratoga and Opera Neo, says this is her first time performing Carmina Burana — and her first time working with Kalamazoo Choral Arts. Unlike traditional oratorio performances where soloists read from scores, she has memorized her role, treating it as she would an opera.

The 70-plus voice chorus is joined by the pianists Pierre and Sophie van der Westhuizen and five percussionists rather than a full orchestra. Ludwa notes the percussion-driven instrumentation suits Orff perfectly, given the composer's lifelong passion for percussion pedagogy.

Fewer than 70 tickets remain for the 550-seat hall. Tickets are available at KalamazooChoralArts.org or through the Epic Center box office.

The interview was summarized by Claude AI and edited by the author.

