Kalamazoo Civic Theatre's big spring musical is Mel Brooks' "The Producers"

Kalamazoo Civic Theatre opens its production of The Producers Friday, May 1and run through May 17. The show's director and two of its stars joined Cara Lieurance to preview the musical by a comedy legend, Mel Brooks, who turns 100 June 28.

Deborah Browning The little old lady chorus line from "The Producers" at the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

Director Mychelle Hopkins, who also helmed last season's The Wedding Singer at the Civic, describes her directorial vision as rooted in character relationships rather than spectacle. "I just really wanted to make sure that the relationships in the piece were tight, that the comedy worked, that the energy was good, that the chemistry was there," she says. She adds that the cast of 30 — 24 of whom are in the ensemble — includes several performers making their Civic debut.

Logan Awe, who plays the mild-mannered accountant Leo Bloom, has been performing at the Civic since 2018, with credits including Parade, Radium Girls, and the role of Robbie Hart in The Wedding Singer. He says he was eager to take on Leo the moment the season was announced. "If you want to laugh, you've got to come," he says. "It is funny."

Chelsea Stevenson-Hicks, playing the scene-stealing Ulla, says this is her first leading role at the Civic after appearing in The Wedding Singer. She praises the theater's culture and professionalism, saying, "It doesn't really feel like community theater at times. Sometimes I feel like I'm playing the big leagues."

Hopkins also highlights the show's elaborate "Springtime for Hitler" production number, which features tap dancing, a full chorus, and what she describes as a rotating human formation visible from the audience's perspective.

The Producers runs for three weekends — Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays — with a Tony Awards–themed night on May 2. Tickets are available at kazoocivic.com.

The interview was summarized by Claude AI and edited by the author.

