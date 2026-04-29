Baritone Joseph Lattanzi Brings Cold War drama to life in world premiere of "American Sputnik"

Baritone Joseph Lattanzi and Cara Lieurance discuss American Sputnik, a new operatic monodrama receiving its world premiere Friday, May 1, at Chenery Auditorium as part of the Gilmore Piano Festival. The work is co-commissioned by The Gilmore and the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra, with music by composer Evan Mack and a libretto by Pulitzer Prize and Grammy Award-winning librettist Mark Campbell.

American Sputnik follows pianist Van Cliburn's extraordinary victory at the 1958 International Tchaikovsky Piano Competition in Moscow — an unexpected triumph that made the young Texan an overnight symbol of American cultural diplomacy at the height of the Cold War. Lattanzi, who portrays Van Cliburn's experiences and thoughts during the monodrama, describes it as closer in structure to "a double concerto almost, of piano... and baritone," with an orchestra providing depth and texture.

Pianist Stanislav Khristenko serves as Lattanzi's essential co-protagonist. "I don't think it would do it justice to have just me tell the story of Van Cliburn," Lattanzi says. The piece weaves in musical quotations from Rachmaninoff and Tchaikovsky — the composers Cliburn loved and who loomed large over the competition itself. Lattanzi likens the density of musical references to a pop-up video, noting the audience will catch many recognizable themes woven throughout the orchestration.

The work traces Cliburn's emotional arc from landing in Moscow — seeing St. Basil's Cathedral for the first time after dreaming of it since childhood — through the high-pressure rounds of competition, to his reflective flight home. Lattanzi says the piece also grapples with Cliburn's inner life, including his awareness of how the world perceived him. "It's a really good time to explore this piece and to remind everyone about this story where [...] music triumphs over things like nationalism and borders," he says.

Campbell and Mack are described by Lattanzi as "a dream team." Campbell's credits include Silent Night, the Pulitzer Prize-winning opera that Lattanzi notes is heading to the Metropolitan Opera soon.

The concert holds special resonance for Kalamazoo: Cliburn performed at the very first Gilmore Festival in 1991, famously delaying the sold-out crowd while escorting his elderly mother across town. Lattanzi, who has spent years performing with the Metropolitan Opera and companies across the country, calls the premiere a meaningful milestone. "Hopefully it's a great success for the Gilmore and for the Symphony," he says, "and maybe we can do more of these in the future."

The concert begins at 7 p.m. and tickets are available at thegilmore.org.

The interview was summarized by Claude AI and edited by the author.

