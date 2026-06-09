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Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Barn Theatre Opens 80th Season with 'Escanaba in Da Moonlight'

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published June 9, 2026 at 6:03 PM EDT
Patrick Hunter, Charlie King and Luke Ragotzy in "Escanaba in da Moonlight"
Barn Theatre - School
Patrick Hunter, Charlie King and Luke Ragotzy in "Escanaba in da Moonlight"

The Barn Theatre in Augusta kicks off its landmark 80th anniversary season this Thursday with Escanaba in Da Moonlight, a beloved Michigan comedy by playwright and actor Jeff Daniels. Equity actor and director Patrick Hunter joins Cara Lieurance to preview the production and the full summer season ahead.

Hunter, a longtime Barn company member who stars as Ruben Soady in the opening show, explains that the comedy written by Daniels — founder of the Purple Rose Theatre in Chelsea — follows Reuben, who begins dismantling his family's time-honored rituals to break his losing streak, supernatural chaos ensues. "It's the story of a man who comes from a family that is steeped in their unique family traditions," Hunter explains, "and you have my character Reuben Soady , who is now about to become the oldest Soady in the history of Soadys to never get a buck."

Hunter emphasizes that beneath the physical comedy and low-brow humor lies genuine emotional resonance. "It's a play that has a lot of fun and interesting and compelling ideas and a lot of heart underneath all of the sort of sillier, high comedy moments," he says. The cast also features Luke Ragotzy, Charlie King, and Bruce Hammond — a Barn alumnus from the 1990s — alongside apprentice Mark Mumford, a current Western Michigan University theater student.

Escanaba runs Thursdays through Sundays (with 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. shows on Saturdays) through June 21. The new Thursday–Sunday format reflects audience demand, trading lower-attended midweek performances for an additional early Saturday show.

The season continues with Hunter directing the musical 1776 (June 25–July 5), timed perfectly for the nation's 250th anniversary; Disney's Frozen (July 9–19); Jonathan Larson's Rent, celebrating its 30th anniversary and carrying special meaning as Larson himself once served as the Barn's rehearsal shed pianist; Driving Miss Daisy; and Jesus Christ Superstar. Hunter notes that the Barn's apprentice program draws students nationally — from Yale, Arizona State, and beyond — calling the experience transformative. "They seek out the Barn because it is a unique program that has really produced a lot of very successful theater artists over the years, on stage and off."

Tickets and season packages are available at barntheatreschool.org. The capacity of the theater is 420 seats; early booking is advised, especially for Frozen.

The interview was summarized by Claude AI and edited by the author.
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WMUK Culture Let’s Hear ItBarn Theatre
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
See stories by Cara Lieurance