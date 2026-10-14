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Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Korean Performing Arts Institute of Chicago brings drumming, song and dance to Connecting Chords

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published October 14, 2026 at 3:15 PM EDT
Pungmul, a traditional Korean folk art that combines drumming, acrobatics, and dance, will be demonstrated by the Korean Performing Arts Institute of Chicago's artists
Korean Performing Artist Institute of Chicago
Pungmul, a traditional Korean folk art that combines drumming, acrobatics, and dance, will be demonstrated by the Korean Performing Arts Institute of Chicago's artists

The Korean Performing Arts Institute of Chicago performs Thursday, October 15, at 7 p.m. in the Dalton Theatre of Kalamazoo College's Light Fine Arts Building, presented by the Connecting Chords Music Festival. Founder and executive director Byoung Kim joins Cara Lieurance for a preview of their multi-genre concert.

Kim, who has played and taught Korean drum for more than 25 years, started the institute in 2013 as its only teacher, with a youth program at its core. "The whole idea was to pass our cultural heritage over to next generation," he says. He gradually brought professional musicians from South Korea, and the institute now has six full-time. Students study gayageum, daegeum, piri, haegeum, percussion and dance, and perform at schools, libraries and local festivals.

Thursday's concert moves through string music, folk song, percussion, and drumming with dance. "We designed it as a journey from intimate and expressive music to powerful communal celebration," Kim says. Gayageum player Hyunchae Kim opens with a traditional sanjo and a contemporary piece on the 12-string zither, an instrument Kim traces to the sixth-century Gaya kingdom. Folk songs such as "Jindo Arirang" follow; Kim says they carry both sorrow and the excitement that helps people overcome hard times.

The percussion pieces draw on nongak, or farmers' music, once played to celebrate holidays and lighten labor. Kim says audiences who know Japanese taiko will hear the difference right away, in both rhythm and philosophy: metal instruments represent yang, skin drums represent yin, and the music seeks harmony between them. In the finale, drummers dance acrobatically while spinning long ribbons from their hats. As for how that custom began, Kim admits, "the truth is that nobody knows."

Kim also founded the Chicago Drum Festival in 2019, gathering Japanese, African, Chinese, Thai and Latin drumming groups for performances that end in a shared jam session, out of a belief that music can bring people together.

The interview was summarized by Claude AI and edited by the author.
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WMUK Culture Let’s Hear ItConnecting Chords Music Festival
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
See stories by Cara Lieurance