Moldovan singer Ana Everling brings folklore-inspired jazz to Kalamazoo

Moldovan vocalist Ana Everling performs Thursday, November 19 at 7 p.m. at the Dormouse Theatre as part of the Connecting Chords Music Festival. Her quartet pairs her vocals and looper with electric guitar, seven-string acoustic guitar, and drums and percussion. The players are Chicago jazz musicians Everling says she has admired for years.

Everling trained at a conservatory in Moldova but came to the United States as an immigrant, not as a music student. She began performing in Chicago around 2014 and was working full-time as a musician by 2015. She sang jazz, salsa, fado, French and Argentine music, calling herself "a musical chameleon and a singer for hire."

Her turning point came in 2018, when the city of Chicago invited her to perform at its World Music Festival. She put together a big band devoted to the folk music of her homeland, and the audience response surprised her.

"My body responded strongly with tears and I was like, okay, my body is trying to… tell me something. I listened to that."

That project, Taraf de Chicago, led to a 2024 vinyl album built on folk melodies and on Soviet-era pieces Everling found in choral and children's songbooks. She explains that composers working under censorship often ended up placing their most intricate music in children's choirs. Her sources include volumes in the National Library in Chișinău, her own memories of singing in a choir, and public archives of Orthodox and ritual music. In 2023, Moldova's president gave her an honorary title for promoting the country abroad.

Everling's current songs are original, but their melodies are rooted in folklore and their harmonies follow jazz conventions. Her bandmates, she says, add another dimension.

"They took my linear, very circular, very repetitive lines in my music and they give them depth."

Everling also gives a multimedia lecture, "The Moldovan Mutation: The Music DNA of a Land from Ancestral Ritual to Soviet Censorship to Now," at noon on Wednesday, November 18. It takes place in the Light Fine Arts Building recital hall at Kalamazoo College.

With Russia's war in Ukraine continuing, Everling says Moldovans remain on alert. "We have one enemy and a threat at the border and the enemy is very unpredictable."

The interview was summarized by Claude AI and edited by the author.

