Clarinetist David Shifrin returns to Kalamazoo this Friday, Nov. 20, to perform with the Miró Quartet at 7:30 p.m. in the Dalton Center Recital Hall at Western Michigan University. The concert, presented by Fontana Chamber Arts, is a homecoming for Shifrin, who was a founding member of the original Fontana Ensemble.

Speaking with Cara Lieurance, Fontana Executive Director Sophié van der Westhuizen says the ties run deep. Shifrin was the clarinet teacher of former executive director Brad Wong, and the two have performed together.

"I think this is a very personal concert and also a full circle moment for Fontana," van der Westhuizen says.

Shifrin first got to know the Miró Quartet when the ensemble auditioned for Chamber Music Society Two, now the Bowers Program, during his tenure as artistic director of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center. He has known violist John Largess even longer, since Largess was a student at Yale.

The program opens with Haydn's String Quartet in D Major, Op. 71, No. 2, and closes with Mozart's Clarinet Quintet. In between is music linked to Benny Goodman, who Shifrin says did more than anyone to raise the clarinet's profile in the 20th century.

"He was very keen to use his celebrity as the king of swing to help promote classical music," Shifrin says.

Alan Shulman's Rendezvous, written for Goodman, starts out in the serious manner of Paul Hindemith before shifting into swing. It leads into arrangements of Goodman favorites by composer David Schiff, whom Shifrin is quick to credit. "I get compliments all the time for my arrangements. But I only play them," he says.

The Mozart quintet never grows stale for Shifrin.

"There's always goosebumps at the places where I expect them and just feel so happy to be playing that music every single time," he says.

On Friday, Shifrin leads a free clarinet master class at 10 a.m., and the Miró Quartet works with Western Michigan University string students at noon. Both are open to the public.

Tickets are $35, or $15 for ages 25 and under, at fontanachamberarts.org or by calling (269) 382-7774.

The interview was summarized by Claude AI and edited by the author.