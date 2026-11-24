For almost 30 years, Kalamazoo has started its holiday season by singing Handel's Messiah together. The annual Messiah Sing is Sunday, Nov. 29, at 4 p.m. at First Congregational Church of Kalamazoo, co-sponsored by the Connecting Chords Music Festival. Bass soloist Joe Schreck and cellist Elizabeth Start, the festival's executive director, preview the event with Cara Lieurance.

Schreck has sung at nearly every Messiah Sing since Peter Hopkins brought the idea to the church in 1995. He says he has enjoyed seeing each conductor shape the event in a different way. Music director David Carew conducts this year, keeping to Part One of the oratorio and adding the "Hallelujah" chorus at the end. The other soloists are tenor Michael Hayes, a Western Michigan University student singing the solos for the first time, mezzo-soprano Tammy Snyder-Knutsen and soprano Alicia Renney.

Start has played cello in the orchestra and hired its musicians since the festival became a co-sponsor in 2007. She explains that the Music Performance Trust Fund pays half of the musicians' fees. The fund came out of a settlement with the recording industry, and it supports free public concerts to make up for the radio jobs musicians lost when records took over.

Start says the event's format never changes: "always the Sunday after Thanksgiving, always at 4, always at First Congregational Church and always free." A free-will offering is taken, and afterward there is a reception with cookies in the church's renovated gathering space. Singers are encouraged to bring their own vocal scores. Loaner copies are available, and the program lists page numbers for all three common editions.

Start says first-timers have nothing to worry about. "There is no vocal test as you come in," she says, and adds that people who only want to listen are welcome too.

Schreck has dealt with health problems in recent years, and he says singing brings his whole body back into alignment. "I have to breathe correctly. I have to use the correct posture or it doesn't work," he says. He also feels that Messiah's message of peace and comfort is especially needed in a time of conflict.

"I believe in the community of choral singing," Schreck says, and he urges listeners to fill the sanctuary and start the season together.

The interview was summarized by Claude AI and edited by the author.