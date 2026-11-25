The Kalamazoo Male Chorus, now in its 99th season, co-presents its annual Christmas in Kalamazoo concert on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 7:30 p.m. at Chenery Auditorium. Music director Erik Jacobson joins Cara Lieurance to preview the festivities, saying because there are hundreds of participants this year, the concert moved from its longtime home at Centerpoint Church.

The chorus shares the stage with its usual partner, the Kalamazoo Ringers, a longstanding bronze-level (highest level) handbell ensemble directed by Martha Matthews. This year's guest is the Kalamazoo Community Chorale, a women's choir founded in the 1930s and led by Jackie Stilger. Together they make a choir of about 115 singers, and five or six pieces bring everyone together, singing and ringing.

For the first time the concert is ticketed, but you pay what you want. "We don't want finances to be a barrier for people coming to enjoy the music," Jacobson says. Tickets are available online or at the door.

Jacobson is in his ninth year with the chorus. He is also creative director of Lyyra, the VOCES8 Foundation's women's ensemble, and he runs the VOCES8 Scholars program. He says community singers often already do what professionals work for: connecting with each other and with the music. "Just like any concert, not every note next Tuesday will be perfect. But the group on stage will be perfect in their celebration of Christmas."

The program runs from traditional carols such as "Greensleeves" and "God Rest You Merry, Gentlemen" to spirituals arranged by André Thomas and William Dawson, a cradle carol by Dan Forrest, and Handel's "Hallelujah Chorus." "I don't know if you're allowed to get a choir of 120 together without singing the Hallelujah chorus," Jacobson jokes. Assistant conductor Jake Zimmer, one of the chorus's student scholars from Western Michigan University, leads several pieces, including Bach's rarely-heard "Goodfellows Be Merry."

Next season is the chorus's centennial. Jacobson says membership fell to about 17 singers after COVID and has climbed back to roughly 32. One member has suggested aiming for 100 singers in the 100th year. Jacobson wants people to see the chorus as more than a choir: "This is a community gathering every week."

The concert is family friendly, with a short intermission. Details are at KalamazooMaleChorus.org.

The interview was summarized by Claude AI and edited by the author.

