Highlights from WMUK's 2022 news coverage

As the year wraps up, we're looking back at some of the stories WMUK covered this year.

Hard news

In July, reporter Jodi Miesen had this story about “Life Camp” in Kalamazoo, a grassroots attempt to empower young people to avoid gun violence.

WMUK’s Cori Osterman covered news this fall of a follow-up study on Kalamazoo River turtles, and how they were affected by the 2010 oil spill.

Sehvilla Mann / WMUK Biologist Josh Otten on the Kalamazoo River in 2020, photographing a turtle as part of his research on their survival rates.

In November, Morning Edition Host Brian O’Keefe interviewed Andy Kroll, whose recent book “A Death on W Street” explores the reasons why a young Democratic staffer’s 2016 murder fueled conspiracy theories on the right and left.

Miesen and reporter Leona Larson interviewed people on the street on June 24th, the day US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Larson explored the political calculations behind the 4th Congressional District race ahead of the November election.

Miesen reported on automation in the fast food industry.

On “Why’s That?” WMUK's Michael Symonds answered a question from a listener who wanted to know why Kalamazoo’s airport has lost flights over time. Another story explored how Kalamazoo ended up with so many one-way streets.

“Why’s That?” also aired a three-part series on the forced removal of many of Southwest Michigan’s Indigenous people in the 1830s and 40s.

Science, art, history and more

The Indo-American Cultural Center and Temple celebrated its 25th anniversary (one year late because of Covid-19) in August. At a service ahead of the big weekend, members told News Director Sehvilla Mann that like any religious organization, they were eager to keep the young engaged.

Sehvilla Mann / WMUK Worshippers at the Indo-American Cultural Center and Temple in July

A World War II soldier from Battle Creek was finally brought home and buried in October. Larson interviewed his family, including his son.

Why’s That answered questions on Petoskey stones turning up at an unlikely beach, a guardrail in the woods, the Allegan man who helped capture Confederate president Jefferson Davis, how Chevy Chase Boulevard got its name, and the classic caboose that graces a Kalamazoo backyard.

Kalamazoo poet Diane Suess spoke with WMUK in May after she won the Pulitzer Prize for her book frank: sonnets.

Kalamazooans are giving away clothing, food and more in their front yards.

There once was a place named for cookies near Plainwell. Now it’s getting recognition.

