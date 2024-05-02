© 2024 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Gilmore fest jazz director Seth Abramson shares his story

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published May 2, 2024 at 12:26 PM EDT
Seth Abramson, director of jazz at the Gilmore Piano Festival
Gilmore Piano Festival
Seth Abramson, director of jazz at the Gilmore Piano Festival

Seth Abramson has been a near-ubiquitous presence during the 2024 Gilmore Piano Festival as the festival's new director of jazz. He joins Cara Lieurance to talk about his life in the jazz world as a performer, agent and presenter. He also describes the search process and the prize details of the Larry J. Bell Jazz Award Gilmore Young Artist jazz awards, both to be announced in 2026.

Abramson will join Kenny Barron for a pre-concert talk at 5 pm on Saturday, May 4. For tickets and more information, visit the Gilmore Piano Festival website.
Tags
WMUK News Gilmore Piano FestivalLet’s Hear It
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
See stories by Cara Lieurance
Related Content