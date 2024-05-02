Gilmore fest jazz director Seth Abramson shares his story

Seth Abramson has been a near-ubiquitous presence during the 2024 Gilmore Piano Festival as the festival's new director of jazz. He joins Cara Lieurance to talk about his life in the jazz world as a performer, agent and presenter. He also describes the search process and the prize details of the Larry J. Bell Jazz Award Gilmore Young Artist jazz awards, both to be announced in 2026.

Abramson will join Kenny Barron for a pre-concert talk at 5 pm on Saturday, May 4. For tickets and more information, visit the Gilmore Piano Festival website.