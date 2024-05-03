© 2024 WMUK
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Schubert's human fragility draws in English pianist Paul Lewis at the Gilmore Piano Festival

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published May 3, 2024 at 11:56 AM EDT
Paul Lewis
Courtesy of the artist
Paul Lewis

"It was an incredible journey, 20-something years ago, and it's an even more incredible journey now," says English pianist Paul Lewis, about performing 12 of Franz Schubert's sonatas in concert — a feat he repeats at the Gilmore Piano Festival. "The early ones are lyrical and charming... as the later ones can be incredibly dark, but always heartfelt and hopeful at the same time."
Lewis spoke to Cara Lieurance about the human fragility found in the music, and how it changes qualities depending on the concert hall. "It's part of the fun really... I enjoy playing in all sorts of places, I mean big halls of course, it's wonderful because you have so much space to play with sound, but intimate spaces [are] where you feel the energy of people."

There are two remaining opportunities to hear Paul Lewis play Schubert: at 2 pm Saturday, May 4 and at 7:30 pm Monday, May 6, both at the Dalton Center Recital Hall. More information is at the Gilmore Piano Festival website.
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
