Kalamazoo Public Schools to hold meetings on disciplinary action

WMUK | By Anna Spidel
Published October 1, 2025 at 6:58 PM EDT
View of the back of a yellow schoolbus as it idles in a parking lot on a grey day, and the front end of the bus waiting behind it. The back of a third is visible in the distance between them.
Sehvilla Mann
Schoolbuses wait in a parking lot at Western Michigan University, March 6, 2023

The meetings are taking place in the wake of a viral incident involving a Kalamazoo Central student athlete that resulted in disciplinary action.

Kalamazoo Public Schools is inviting staff, parents and guardians of students to attend one of two meetings on disciplinary practices. A statement released by KPS said Superintendent Darrin Slade will host the meetings.

The first meeting is Wednesday, October 1 at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium of Lincoln International Studies School. The second is on Tuesday, October 14th at 6:30 p.m. in the cafeteria of Milwood Magnet School.  

According to the statement, attendees will be checked at the door to verify their status as a KPS employee or parent/guardian of a current KPS student.

The statement said the district will address student behavioral expectations and review of district discipline practices. It’ll also share resources for addressing mental health concerns and inappropriate behavior among students. Attendees can share questions and concerns.

The meetings are happening after a recent viral incident in which a Kalamazoo Central student athlete jumped on a student athlete from a rival team during a Junior Varsity football game and received disciplinary action as a result.  
Anna Spidel
Anna Spidel is a news reporter for WMUK covering general news and housing. Anna hails from Dexter, Michigan and received her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Michigan State University in 2022. She started her public radio career with member station Michigan Public as an assistant producer on Stateside, and later joined KBIA News in Columbia, Missouri as a health reporter. During her time with KBIA, Anna also taught at the University of Missouri School of Journalism as an adjunct instructor and contributed to Midwest regional health reporting collaborative Side Effects Public Media.
