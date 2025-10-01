Kalamazoo Public Schools to hold meetings on disciplinary action

Kalamazoo Public Schools is inviting staff, parents and guardians of students to attend one of two meetings on disciplinary practices. A statement released by KPS said Superintendent Darrin Slade will host the meetings.

The first meeting is Wednesday, October 1 at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium of Lincoln International Studies School. The second is on Tuesday, October 14th at 6:30 p.m. in the cafeteria of Milwood Magnet School.

According to the statement, attendees will be checked at the door to verify their status as a KPS employee or parent/guardian of a current KPS student.

The statement said the district will address student behavioral expectations and review of district discipline practices. It’ll also share resources for addressing mental health concerns and inappropriate behavior among students. Attendees can share questions and concerns.

The meetings are happening after a recent viral incident in which a Kalamazoo Central student athlete jumped on a student athlete from a rival team during a Junior Varsity football game and received disciplinary action as a result.

