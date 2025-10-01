© 2025 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trump strikes a deal with Pfizer to lower drug costs — but not until January

WMUK | By Anna Spidel
Published October 1, 2025 at 6:57 PM EDT
White and beige pills sit in grey metal pill trays.
Thomas Hansmann
/
Pfizer
Paxlovid Pills are photographed on the manufacturing line.

The deal came along with the announcement of TrumpRx, a new website President Trump said will allow consumers to buy drugs direct at a discount.

Pfizer has announced it’s agreed to a deal that promises to lower most of its prescription drug prices.

The drugmaker, whose biggest manufacturing plant is in Portage, is the first to agree to terms set forth in a letter sent by President Trump to pharmaceutical companies in June.

The deal will see Pfizer sell drugs to Medicaid and Medicare at discounted prices. It’ll also allow them to sell drugs direct to consumers via TrumpRx, a new website President Trump announced earlier this week as part of the deal.

In response, Pfizer said it plans to boost its domestic manufacturing and offer discounts ranging from 50-85% on most primary care treatments and some specialty brands.

The TrumpRx website is set to launch in January of 2026. In an email, Pfizer declined a request for comment but said it would share more information in the coming months.
Tags
WMUK News Pfizerdrugsprescription drugs
Anna Spidel
Anna Spidel is a news reporter for WMUK covering general news and housing. Anna hails from Dexter, Michigan and received her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Michigan State University in 2022. She started her public radio career with member station Michigan Public as an assistant producer on Stateside, and later joined KBIA News in Columbia, Missouri as a health reporter. During her time with KBIA, Anna also taught at the University of Missouri School of Journalism as an adjunct instructor and contributed to Midwest regional health reporting collaborative Side Effects Public Media.
See stories by Anna Spidel