President Joe Biden says he's impressed by Pfizer's COVID vaccine manufacturing operation in Portage. He visited the plant in the Kalamazoo suburb on…
Residents of Portage, Mich., are bursting with civic pride as the Pfizer plant produces COVID-19 vaccines. And they're showing that pride in some unusual…
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized emergency use of a COVID-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech. The vaccine is being produced at…
Kalamazoo County's health officer says it may begin receiving doses of a COVID-19 vaccine as early as next month.Jim Rutherford says healthcare workers…
Pfizer says it will create 450 new jobs by expanding production in Portage. The Michigan Economic Development Corporation on Tuesday approved incentives…
Lately, more and more West Michigan companies are looking at leaving West Michigan. Not physically – their buildings and factories are still here. But…