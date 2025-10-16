© 2025 WMUK
Lawsuit dismissed against the City of South Haven for 2020 South Beach drowning death

WMUK | By Anna Spidel
Published October 16, 2025 at 4:56 PM EDT
A sunset is shown over the water next to a long, sandy beach. A lighthouse with a long boardwalk is visible over the water.
Anna Spidel
/
WMUK
The sun sets over South Beach in South Haven on July 8, 2025. There have been 12 drownings in South Haven since the city disbanded its lifeguard program in 2001.

The city of South Haven has been cleared in a lawsuit involving an 18-year old swimmer who drowned while swimming at a public beach.

In 2020, 18-year old Brandon Chambers drowned while swimming in Lake Michigan at South Beach in South Haven. After the incident, Chambers’ estate filed a lawsuit against the city alleging it ignored dangerous weather conditions and failed to post red flags.

The city claimed immunity from liability due to the fact that local governments are generally immune from liability in these cases if carrying out public services — except when that service involved profit for the city.

That claim was initially denied by a Van Buren County Circuit Court judge in early 2024, who cited evidence the city had profited from beach revenue.

But a recent ruling from the Michigan Court of Appeals cleared the city of liability. It found South Haven had not profited from beach revenue, but rather used it for other government-related projects.

A lawyer with the Michigan Municipal League called the decision “good news” for local governments. But there's still another similar lawsuit pending against the city of South Haven.

That case involves the 2022 drowning deaths of 19-year-old Emily MacDonald and 22-year-old Kory Ernster at South Beach and is currently going through the appeals process.

As for Chambers' case, the suit has officially been dismissed, but a lawyer for Chambers’ estate told the Capital News Service they will ask the Michigan Supreme Court to review it.
Anna Spidel
Anna Spidel is a news reporter for WMUK covering general news and housing. Anna hails from Dexter, Michigan and received her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Michigan State University in 2022. She started her public radio career with member station Michigan Public as an assistant producer on Stateside, and later joined KBIA News in Columbia, Missouri as a health reporter. During her time with KBIA, Anna also taught at the University of Missouri School of Journalism as an adjunct instructor and contributed to Midwest regional health reporting collaborative Side Effects Public Media.
See stories by Anna Spidel
