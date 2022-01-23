-
South Haven Police says a shooting on the pier at South Beach left two people dead, including the shooter, and one other person injured. Update: Police…
South Haven is celebrating an anniversary. On May 10th, 1869 it was incorporated as a village. Tom Renner, a member of South Haven’s Sesquicentennial…
South Haven is now called “the blueberry capital of the world.” Tom Renner says in the early 1900’s, the town was known for growing pears. In the 1950’s…
Earlier this month, South Haven artists unveiled the first of many murals that are meant to help beautify the city. It’s part of a nonprofit that started…
The Historical Association of South Haven is re-opening its popular exhibit Catskills of the Midwest: The Jewish Resort Era in South Haven. It shows how…
South Haven’s Planning Commission has approved a new ordinance to govern rental properties in the city. It now goes to the city council. The St. Joseph…
Web sites such as Airbnb make it easy to rent out your home. But you might end up in trouble with your local government. In some cities, zoning precludes…
While many cities across Michigan saw property values plummet during the recession, those along Lake Michigan weathered the storm better than most. One…
Michigan has more lighthouses along its shoreline than any other state in the country. While the U.S. Coast Guard still maintains the lights, it’s not…