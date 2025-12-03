© 2025 WMUK
Current and former Michigan farmworkers included in lawsuit challenging federal wage cuts

WMUK | By Anna Spidel
Published December 3, 2025 at 6:55 PM EST
People in long sleeved outfits and large brimmed hats kneel down to pick crops. They stand in rows of leafy green vegetables, with people driving farm implements in the background
Damian Dovarganes
/
AP
Migrant farmworkers pick a vegetable crop on an early morning in Fresno, Calif., on July 18, 2025.

Agricultural union United Farm Workers and the UFW Foundation are suing the federal government over a new rule that slashes base wage rates for H2A workers.

In October, the U.S. Department of Labor reduced the wages of workers who hold H-2A visas, which allow non-US citizens to fill agricultural roles when US workers are unavailable.

The federal government sets the Adverse Effect Wage Rate (AEWR) for H-2A workers, a base rate that's designed to keep H-2A wages from outcompeting US-born workers' pay. A report from the Economic Policy Institute estimates the new AEWR rules set by the federal government could result in H2A farmworkers' wages being "cut by a total of $2 billion or more—between 26% to 32% of their wages."

The UFW foundation, a group that advocates for farmworkers and immigrants, has filed a lawsuit alongside the United Farm Workers challenging the rule.

Diego Iñiguez-López is the government affairs director for the UFW Foundation.

“The rule was issued in an arbitrary and capricious manner that did not provide for a public comment period before its implementation," Iñiguez-López said.

He said the lawsuit aims to block the rule in court, but also emphasized that the legal process will likely take a long time —maybe even years — and that the rule was put in place effective immediately.

"H-2A workers, and US workers who will begin working with H-2A workers are going to face these cuts," Iñiguez-López said. "And we've already seen job orders being approved by the Department of Labor with these new wage cuts."

Although the rule is specific to H-2A visas, the Foundation’s lawsuit argues that the new rule harms migrant and US farm workers.

“They're cutting wages for H-2A workers as well as US workers, and then the depression of those wages will ultimately adversely affect US workers, who may not work with H-2A workers. So, the rule directly affects US workers," Iñiguez-López said.

The lawsuit includes four plaintiffs who live in Michigan or have worked in Michigan in the past. One currently lives in Kalamazoo. According to Michigan Farm News, Michigan’s base wage rate for H-2A workers will drop by around $5 per hour under the new rule. Iñiguez-López said cuts of that magnitude put an already economically disadvantaged population in even more financial hardship.

"That will directly impact and in many cases make it impossible for workers to afford food and housing and other basic necessities to survive," Iñiguez-López said. "Making the farmers who put food on our tables unable to eat."

The farmworkers who are listed as plaintiffs in the suit are from Michigan, Georgia, California, Washington, Texas, and Missouri. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel also joined 17 other attorneys general who signed a letter opposing the new rule.

Anna Spidel
Anna Spidel is a news reporter for WMUK covering general news and housing. Anna hails from Dexter, Michigan and received her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Michigan State University in 2022. She started her public radio career with member station Michigan Public as an assistant producer on Stateside, and later joined KBIA News in Columbia, Missouri as a health reporter. During her time with KBIA, Anna also taught at the University of Missouri School of Journalism as an adjunct instructor and contributed to Midwest regional health reporting collaborative Side Effects Public Media.
