Southwestern Michigan College trustees vote to appoint SMC's ninth president

The Southwestern Michigan College Board of Trustees approved Klint Pleasant to be its ninth president during a special meeting on Dec. 29.

Pleasant is currently the senior vice president of Rochester Christian University in Rochester Hills.

According to a statement, the school is still negotiating his contract, but Pleasant is set to replace SMC’s Interim President Brent Brewer, who has served in the position since May.

Brewer’s appointment was met with criticism from some community members, in part due to domestic violence allegations Brewer faced in August 2023, in addition to concerns regarding his qualifications.

This led to a group launching a petition in April, asking SMC to conduct a transparent national search for a permanent president.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.