© 2026 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Southwestern Michigan College trustees vote to appoint SMC's ninth president

WMUK | By Michael Symonds
Published January 5, 2026 at 5:01 PM EST
A long brick red brick sign sits on a large lawn of green grass. The sign is surrounded by red mulch and short green shrubberies. A tall tree can be seen behind the sign on the right side of the image, with a strange metal structure since behind the sign on the right. The weather is overcast.
Michael Symonds
/
WMUK
A sign at the entrance of Southwestern Michigan College in Dowagiac, MI.

If the Cass County community college approves a contract, Klint Pleasant will replace interim President Brent Brewer, who has faced criticism since his appointment in May.

The Southwestern Michigan College Board of Trustees approved Klint Pleasant to be its ninth president during a special meeting on Dec. 29.

Pleasant is currently the senior vice president of Rochester Christian University in Rochester Hills.

According to a statement, the school is still negotiating his contract, but Pleasant is set to replace SMC’s Interim President Brent Brewer, who has served in the position since May.

Brewer’s appointment was met with criticism from some community members, in part due to domestic violence allegations Brewer faced in August 2023, in addition to concerns regarding his qualifications.

This led to a group launching a petition in April, asking SMC to conduct a transparent national search for a permanent president.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.
WMUK News
Michael Symonds
Report for America national service program corps member Michael Symonds joined WMUK’s staff in 2023. He covers the “rural meets metro” beat, reporting stories that link seemingly disparate parts of Southwest Michigan.
See stories by Michael Symonds