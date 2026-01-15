WMU affected by, but not accused in, NCAA basketball point-fixing scheme

Early Thursday, federal investigators filed charges against several former and some current NCAA basketball players, alleging they participated in a gambling scheme to fix games in exchange for payouts.

Western Michigan University is listed as an “affected party” in the filings, which allege players on the State University of New York at Buffalo basketball team intentionally shaved points during a Feb. 24, 2024 game against Western.

Point-shaving is a tactic in which a player intentionally scores fewer points to manipulate results. In a statement, WMU spokesperson Paula Davis confirmed that Western is not accused of any wrongdoing or involvement in the scheme.

"Western Michigan University is aware of the indictment recently cited in several news media outlets. Within that indictment, there are no allegations directed toward WMU, its own performance in any contests, past or present, nor the activities of any current student-athletes. The sole reference to WMU in the indictment relates to an allegation involving one of our opponents. WMU is not alleged to have had any involvement in the matter and has not been accused of wrongdoing," Davis said in the full statement.

Court filings show 26 people were charged with involvement in the case that spanned from 2023 to 2025 — including one current and several former players on Eastern Michigan University's basketball team.