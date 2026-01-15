© 2026 WMUK
WMUK
WMU affected by, but not accused in, NCAA basketball point-fixing scheme

WMUK | By Anna Spidel
Published January 15, 2026 at 6:12 PM EST
Men in suits stand at a podium next to a large easel with a map on it. The map shows 29 NCAA basketball games that allegedly involved point-fixing, including a February 24, 2024 game between Western Michigan University and The State University of New York at Buffalo. According to prosecutors, players on Buffalo's team engaged in points-fixing during the game.
Tassanee Vejpongsa
/
AP
Information is displayed during a news conference to announce charges against 20 people including 15 former college basketball players, in what prosecutors called a betting scheme to rig NCAA and Chinese Basketball Association games, Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026 in Philadelphia.

A gambling case involving several NCAA basketball players and teams has made major headlines — and court filings allege one incident took place during a University at Buffalo vs. Western Michigan University basketball game.

Early Thursday, federal investigators filed charges against several former and some current NCAA basketball players, alleging they participated in a gambling scheme to fix games in exchange for payouts.

Western Michigan University is listed as an “affected party” in the filings, which allege players on the State University of New York at Buffalo basketball team intentionally shaved points during a Feb. 24, 2024 game against Western.

Point-shaving is a tactic in which a player intentionally scores fewer points to manipulate results. In a statement, WMU spokesperson Paula Davis confirmed that Western is not accused of any wrongdoing or involvement in the scheme.

"Western Michigan University is aware of the indictment recently cited in several news media outlets. Within that indictment, there are no allegations directed toward WMU, its own performance in any contests, past or present, nor the activities of any current student-athletes. The sole reference to WMU in the indictment relates to an allegation involving one of our opponents. WMU is not alleged to have had any involvement in the matter and has not been accused of wrongdoing," Davis said in the full statement.

Court filings show 26 people were charged with involvement in the case that spanned from 2023 to 2025 — including one current and several former players on Eastern Michigan University's basketball team.

Tags
WMUK News college basketballWMUEastern Michigan University
Anna Spidel
Anna Spidel is a news reporter for WMUK covering general news and housing. Anna hails from Dexter, Michigan and received her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Michigan State University in 2022. She started her public radio career with member station Michigan Public as an assistant producer on Stateside, and later joined KBIA News in Columbia, Missouri as a health reporter. During her time with KBIA, Anna also taught at the University of Missouri School of Journalism as an adjunct instructor and contributed to Midwest regional health reporting collaborative Side Effects Public Media.

