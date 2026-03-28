"No Kings" protestors rally for a third time across Southwest Michigan

Another round of No Kings protests took place this weekend across the country.

In West Michigan, demonstrations took place in Kalamazoo and Battle Creek as well as smaller communities such as Paw Paw, Allegan and Hastings.

In Kalamazoo, people turned out in droves Saturday demonstrate along Drake Road in a busy commercial part of Westwood. A statement from Indivisible Kalamazoo Saturday afternoon said that according to a preliminary count, 8,000 people participated.

Honking horns, music and chants echoed across the road at the protest targeting the Trump administration and local Republican elected officials.

"Vote out Bill Huizenga," demonstrators chanted in Kalamazoo, referring to the Republican representative for the 4th Congressional District.

Anna Spidel / WMUK A demonstrator holds up a sign at the No Kings protest in Kalamazoo on March 28, 2026.

Frogs were once again a prevalent theme; at the Kalamazoo event, many people in frog costumes also waved flags and posters. Dan Ernst of Texas Corners held a Canadian flag as he stood among the mass of protestors near a Lowe's home improvement store.

“I just believe in democracy. Clearly Trump is trying to change that and that's not the country I grew up in or that I want. I actually believed all that stuff they taught in grade school," he said.

Leona Larson / WMUK Demonstrators at the No Kings protest in Hastings, Saturday, March 28, 2026.

About 50 feet down the sidewalk, Ernst’s wife, Nancy Noah, waved an American flag.

“I hate when Trump supporters speak crudely or really poorly about Biden and I would not do the same thing about Trump. I feel that way about him, but I would not say it because it hurts their feelings and there's no point. I am pro-civility," she said.

Though Noah’s flag flew upright, other people waved American flags that were hung upside down. Common themes included messages against ICE and the war in Iran, as well as signs emphasizing President Trump’s onetime involvement with Jeffrey Epstein, the late, disgraced financier and convicted sex offender.

According to nokings.org, the next protest will take place in May.

WMU graduate Catherine Carter dressed up in a 1770s–style outfit and carried a sign reading “We dumped tea for less.”

“My personal student loans just jumped up 300% for my payment because of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. So specifically that as well, but I don't want ICE in this country," she said. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act was Republicans' signature budget bill, passed last year.

Kalamazoo resident Rochelle Saxon came to protest with friends.

“It just feels so good to be out here supporting democracy and the shared energy that's here," she said.

Traffic was dense along Drake Road, with many drivers slowing to honk or show their own signs of support. The demonstrations may have been a boon for local business as well. Staff at one restaurant off Drake Road said they called in all available employees to help meet demand.