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Portage District Library gets silly with special displays for April Fools' Day

WMUK | By Anna Spidel
Published April 1, 2026 at 5:41 PM EDT
In a colorful room lined with shelves of books, one shelf of books has a sign over it that says "Books to make you LOL". On the shelf, all of the books have a pair of glasses on them with a nose and mustache "disguise" attached.
Anna Spidel
/
WMUK
Books wearing disguises sit on display for April Fool's Day in the Portage District Library's children's room.

Kids at the Portage District Library got a wacky welcome for April Fools' Day — complete with a scavenger hunt and free disguises.

The Portage District Library children’s room was overflowing with kids enjoying their spring break holiday. And around them, the usual cheery decorations had an April Fools' twist.

“We have our freshly washed bookmarks hung up on a clothesline. We have a display of invisible books over here. We have a book display of books to make you laugh out loud and they're all wearing funny glasses with fake mustaches," said youth librarian Andrea Smalley.

Next to ling shelves filled with books, one shelf sits empty with a sign that says "Invisible books".
Anna Spidel
/
WMUK
"Invisible books" are displayed in the Portage District Library's children's room for April Fool's Day.

At the entrance to the children's area, visitors were greeted with a challenge: find the 15 silly displays around the room.

“One of our favorites is our water display. It's a collection of different waters: sippy cup water, puddle water, vacation water. And of course, we have our wet floor signs out around that," Smalley said.

According to Smalley, this idea has been a few years in the making — she said her supervisor, head of youth services Laura Wright, came up with the idea and hoped to do it last year but got sick right before April Fool's day came around.

"Those of us who were here tried to implement her plan but she didn't get to do it and we didn't do it quite as well as her dreams. So this year she just put everything she had into it and it's awesome," Smalley said.

Against a bright orange wall, a desk sits with a desktop computer on it. The computer has a photo of a grumpy cat taped to the screen. Above the computer is a sign that says "Catalog", except the "CAT" has quotation marks around it so it reads like cat-alog.
Anna Spidel
/
WMUK
Catalog computers were transformed into "Cat" - alog computers complete with grumpy cat photos for April Fool's Day at the Portage District Library.

There was silly animal photo scavenger hunt, a display of cereal boxes disguised to look like books, and funny cat photos taped to the "cat"-alog computers.

To round out the goofy energy, Smalley and her colleagues handed out glasses with googly eyes and the classic nose-and-mustache disguise to kids as they left for the day.

WMUK News
Anna Spidel
Anna Spidel is a news reporter for WMUK covering general news and housing. Anna hails from Dexter, Michigan and received her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Michigan State University in 2022. She started her public radio career with member station Michigan Public as an assistant producer on Stateside, and later joined KBIA News in Columbia, Missouri as a health reporter. During her time with KBIA, Anna also taught at the University of Missouri School of Journalism as an adjunct instructor and contributed to Midwest regional health reporting collaborative Side Effects Public Media.
See stories by Anna Spidel
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