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Western Michigan University Haworth College of Business receives historic $17 million gift

WMUK | By Anna Spidel
Published April 7, 2026 at 5:38 PM EDT
Three men stand next to a podium bearing the WMU logo and "Haworth", with a white WMU backdrop behind them. They hold a large check for $17 million dollars.
Mark Bugnaski
/
Courtesy of WMU
Satish Deshpande, Dean of Western Michigan University’s Haworth College of Business (left), Dan Grady, Stan Lucas Trust co-trustee and WMU class of '83 member (center), and WMU President Russ Kavalhuna (right) pose with a large check during the gift announcement on April 7, 2026.

The donation is the largest gift ever received in the business school's history.

The Western Michigan University Haworth College of Business has received a $17 million dollar donation, that’s the largest in the program’s history.

The donation comes from Stan Lucas Trust, which is the estate of late California entrepreneur Stanley H. Lucas. Lucas never attended WMU, but the donation was directed by his trustee, Dan Grady, who graduated from Western in 1983.

WMU President Russ Kavalhuna announced the donation Tuesday alongside Grady and Haworth Dean Satish Deshpande.

In a statement, Western said the gift will be used for initiatives that focus on "experience-driven learning", including innovation-focused programming in Silicon Valley, entrepreneurship programs, increased financial literacy education, resources for student-led startups and more.

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Anna Spidel
Anna Spidel is a news reporter for WMUK covering general news and housing. Anna hails from Dexter, Michigan and received her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Michigan State University in 2022. She started her public radio career with member station Michigan Public as an assistant producer on Stateside, and later joined KBIA News in Columbia, Missouri as a health reporter. During her time with KBIA, Anna also taught at the University of Missouri School of Journalism as an adjunct instructor and contributed to Midwest regional health reporting collaborative Side Effects Public Media.
See stories by Anna Spidel
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