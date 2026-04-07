Western Michigan University Haworth College of Business receives historic $17 million gift

The Western Michigan University Haworth College of Business has received a $17 million dollar donation, that’s the largest in the program’s history.

The donation comes from Stan Lucas Trust, which is the estate of late California entrepreneur Stanley H. Lucas. Lucas never attended WMU, but the donation was directed by his trustee, Dan Grady, who graduated from Western in 1983.

WMU President Russ Kavalhuna announced the donation Tuesday alongside Grady and Haworth Dean Satish Deshpande.

In a statement, Western said the gift will be used for initiatives that focus on "experience-driven learning", including innovation-focused programming in Silicon Valley, entrepreneurship programs, increased financial literacy education, resources for student-led startups and more.