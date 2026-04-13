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Kalamazoo resident charged with Girl Scouts building shooting that left two men injured

WMUK | By Anna Spidel
Published April 13, 2026 at 4:19 PM EDT
A photo of the Girl Scout Heart of Michigan, Kalamazoo Regional Center on June 17, 2024. In the foreground is a flag style lawn banner that reads "cookies." The word is spelled out in white letters on a light orange background with the letters stacked on top of each other vertically on the left side of the banner. On the right vertical side of the banner on a green background is a picture of five types of Girl Scout Cookies, stacked from the top to the bottom of the flag. And at the bottom, in the lower quarter of the banner in white letters on a dark orange background it reads "Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan" in all lowercase letters. Behind the flag is the driveway around the front of the concrete building with large panes of glass and a colorful mural on the concrete wall. The building has three distinct roof lines that are designed to loosely resemble a person with arms outstretched. Bushes and trees are close to the building, on the building side of the drive. A yellow-green lawn is in the foreground.
Leona Larson
/
WMUK
Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan, Kalamazoo Regional Center.

In a statement released Monday afternoon, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said the incident arose from a "verbal dispute" that escalated at a private event.

22-year old Kalamazoo resident Pharrell Norman Stacy was arraigned Monday afternoon for allegedly shooting and injuring two men at the Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan building in Kalamazoo on Sunday.

In a statement released Monday afternoon, KDPS Public Information Officer Zach Hamelton said Stacy has been charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, felony firearm possession and discharging a weapon in a building causing injury. He was placed on $100,000 bond.

In a statement posted to social media, Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan said an outside group had been renting the building and no staff or Girl Scouts members were harmed.

The statement from KDPS said a "verbal dispute" began inside the building near the lobby that "escalated into a physical altercation", and gunfire was discharged.

"Officers arrived to find a 25-year-old male victim outside the main entrance suffering gunshot wounds to both legs. A second 25-year-old male victim was located inside the building with gunshot wounds to the chest and lower body. Both victims were
transported to local hospital where one was later released and the other was listed in stable condition," Hamelton said.

The statement said officers searched the building and found Stacy hiding in a lower-level closet, where he "complied with commands" and was taken into custody. Hamelton said a firearm was recovered at the scene.

In the social media post, GSHoM said the building at 601 West Maple street was "secure and will be closed until further notice pending police investigations."
WMUK News
Anna Spidel
Anna Spidel is a news reporter for WMUK covering general news and housing. Anna hails from Dexter, Michigan and received her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Michigan State University in 2022. She started her public radio career with member station Michigan Public as an assistant producer on Stateside, and later joined KBIA News in Columbia, Missouri as a health reporter. During her time with KBIA, Anna also taught at the University of Missouri School of Journalism as an adjunct instructor and contributed to Midwest regional health reporting collaborative Side Effects Public Media.
See stories by Anna Spidel
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