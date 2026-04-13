Kalamazoo resident charged with Girl Scouts building shooting that left two men injured

22-year old Kalamazoo resident Pharrell Norman Stacy was arraigned Monday afternoon for allegedly shooting and injuring two men at the Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan building in Kalamazoo on Sunday.

In a statement released Monday afternoon, KDPS Public Information Officer Zach Hamelton said Stacy has been charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, felony firearm possession and discharging a weapon in a building causing injury. He was placed on $100,000 bond.

In a statement posted to social media, Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan said an outside group had been renting the building and no staff or Girl Scouts members were harmed.

The statement from KDPS said a "verbal dispute" began inside the building near the lobby that "escalated into a physical altercation", and gunfire was discharged.

"Officers arrived to find a 25-year-old male victim outside the main entrance suffering gunshot wounds to both legs. A second 25-year-old male victim was located inside the building with gunshot wounds to the chest and lower body. Both victims were

transported to local hospital where one was later released and the other was listed in stable condition," Hamelton said.

The statement said officers searched the building and found Stacy hiding in a lower-level closet, where he "complied with commands" and was taken into custody. Hamelton said a firearm was recovered at the scene.

In the social media post, GSHoM said the building at 601 West Maple street was "secure and will be closed until further notice pending police investigations."