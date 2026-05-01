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Small Business Administration opens disaster loan applications for March 6 tornadoes

WMUK | By Anna Spidel
Published May 1, 2026 at 6:03 PM EDT
A storm-damaged garage door sits folded after a suspected tornado hit the area a day earlier, in Union City Mich., Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Nam Y. Huh
/
AP
A storm-damaged garage door sits folded after a tornado hit the area a day earlier, in Union City Mich., Saturday, March 7, 2026.

The Small Business Administration is offering low-interest federal disaster loans for Michigan businesses, private nonprofits and residents affected by the March 6 tornadoes.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the US Small Business Administration have announced that low-interest loans are available for Michigan businesses, private nonprofits and residents impacted by the March 6 tornadoes and storms.

According to a statement from the SBA, Whitmer requested the loans on April 27. Eligible areas include Berrien, Branch, Calhoun, Cass, Kalamazoo, St. Joseph, Hillsdale and Van Buren counties.

Personal property loans are open for applications from homeowners and renters, who can apply for loans up to $100,000 to repair or replace personal property. Homeowners can also apply for $500,000 for replacement or repairs of their primary residence.

Physical damage loans and Economic Injury Disaster loans will each be available, and businesses and nonprofits are eligible to apply for up to $2 million in business physical disaster loans to replace or repair machinery and equipment, real estate, inventory and other businesses assets.

Interest rates start at 2.9% for residents, 3.6% for private nonprofits and 4% for businesses. Applications for physical property damage have a filing deadline of June 29. Economic injury deadlines have a filing deadline of January 28, 2027.
WMUK News
Anna Spidel
Anna Spidel is a news reporter for WMUK covering general news and housing. Anna hails from Dexter, Michigan and received her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Michigan State University in 2022. She started her public radio career with member station Michigan Public as an assistant producer on Stateside, and later joined KBIA News in Columbia, Missouri as a health reporter. During her time with KBIA, Anna also taught at the University of Missouri School of Journalism as an adjunct instructor and contributed to Midwest regional health reporting collaborative Side Effects Public Media.
See stories by Anna Spidel
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