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The South Michigan Food Bank will use a grant to expand "pop-up food pantry" services

WMUK | By Anna Spidel
Published June 1, 2026 at 2:52 PM EDT
Several trucks with green ang grey designs on them are parked at a loading dock. The truck closest to the camera reads "South Michigan Food Bank, Helping Communities. Changing Lives"
Anna Spidel
/
WMUK
Trucks are seen outside the loading dock of the South Michigan Food Bank in Battle Creek. CEO Peter Vogel said SMFB has a large fleet of trucks, but is always looking to expand their infrastructure as demand grows.

A large Southwest Michigan food bank plans to use a new grant to expand their mobile food pantry services.

In May, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development announced 21 recipients of its “Last Mile Food Grants” designed to expand access to fresh foods.

South Michigan Food Bank in Battle Creek was the only food bank to receive a grant. CEO Peter Vogel said they’ll use it to purchase another refrigerated truck for their “mobile market” pop-up food pantry program.

“What we get to do on our mobile distributions is we have shelves and say: 'Okay, you can get three things in this shelf area, like a vegetable, you can pick this many and this, you can pick this many,'" Vogel said.

The MDARD grants aim to expand fresh food access by providing funds to food distributors and producers that help improve transportation and food storage infrastructure.

Most grant recipients were given funds to purchase refrigerated trucks and other equipment. Vogel said SMFB will use their $81,000 in funding to purchase another one of their “mobile markets”.

“It's a small little tiny refrigerated grocery store," Vogel said.

The mobile markets are refrigerated trucks that act like a pop-up “food pantry on wheels” — offering fresh, healthy foods for areas with lower access to resources.

As a food bank, SMFB is the agency that distributes food to the actual food pantries where people can access the food, as well as other organizations like shelters and nonprofits.

SMFB serves eight counties, but Vogel said they still noticed gaps in the populations they serve. He said they brought in a group that helped them do a data analysis to better understand those gaps.

Vogel said the analysis found there were some areas where people had a hard time accessing SMFB-partnered pantries and other distribution sites — places like rural areas and transportation-limited neighborhoods.

He said that's were the mobile market services come in.

“It lets us get to those places on our own so I don't have to try to make up some partners that can try to run a pantry in an area where we really want a distribution — we can just go in there and show up every week," Vogel said.

Vogel said the purchase of another “mobile market” truck will help expand the service to more areas and make it more reliable.
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Anna Spidel
Anna Spidel is a news reporter for WMUK covering general news and housing. Anna hails from Dexter, Michigan and received her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Michigan State University in 2022. She started her public radio career with member station Michigan Public as an assistant producer on Stateside, and later joined KBIA News in Columbia, Missouri as a health reporter. During her time with KBIA, Anna also taught at the University of Missouri School of Journalism as an adjunct instructor and contributed to Midwest regional health reporting collaborative Side Effects Public Media.
See stories by Anna Spidel